Indian Expansion And Incoming iPhones Say Buy Apple Stock

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) held a big virtual event last week where it showed off new Apple Watch and iPad models, as well as announcing a rumored Apple One services bundle.

Source: Shutterstock

But the market failed to bite. AAPL stock continued on its September downslide. However, this week started off with a pop: AAPL closing up 3.03%.

What set shares in a positive direction? It’s not new iPhones — those are still coming. But Apple made a big announcement last week that could be spurring interest. On September 23, Apple will finally launch its online store for the Indian market.

Apple Announces Online Store Coming to India on September 23

On Wednesday, consumers in India will finally be able to do what their counterparts in much of the rest of the world take for granted: buy Apple products online.

India is the world’s second-most populous country, and with 1.32 billion citizens, it’s not far behind China’s 1.39 billion. To put that in perspective, India is more than four times the size of the American market. And while the U.S. is saturated in terms of Apple product ownership, India is not.

Apple’s move to have suppliers begin shifting production of iPhones from China to India in 2019 served a dual purpose. Doing so would help to avoid any tariffs against Chinese-manufactured products levelled as part of the trade war between the U.S. and China. At the same time, manufacturing more iPhones in India would allow the company to avoid penalties under India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program. This would make iPhones more affordable for Indian consumers.

India currently represents a tiny fraction of Apple’s revenue. The company doesn’t break it out officially, but last year Apple CEO Tim Cook told MSNBC that the Indian market generated $2 billion in revenue for 2018.

That’s paltry, but represents a huge opportunity. And in that interview, Cook noted the Indian market is an important one for Apple, and one that’s expected to have “better results at some point in the future.”

In July, it was reported that Apple’s primary iPhone supplier was planning to spend $1 billion in shifting additional iPhone production to India. At the end of last week, Apple announced it will finally launch its online store in India on September 23. This move will allow consumers across that country to buy the full line of Apple products, despite a lack of physical retail stores.

These moves to expand Apple’s presence in India are catching the attention of investors. A largely untapped market of that size has huge potential to help spur future AAPL stock growth.

Why the Indifference to Last Week’s Apple Event?

Last week, Apple held its annual September special event and the market yawned. In fact, despite Monday’s gain, AAPL stock has still slipped nearly 4% since the September 15 event. Why the lack of interest?

Blame the iPhone. Or, the lack of a new iPhone. The pandemic affected Apple’s supply chain, resulting in a delay of the highly anticipated 5G iPhone 12 launch.

That’s coming in October. Instead, the September special event featured new Apple Watch and iPad models. The company is also offering a new subscription services bundle called Apple One.

All good stuff, but nothing with the potential to move the needle the way a new 5G iPhone might.

Bottom Line on AAPL Stock

Apple stock has felt the impact of the market turning against tech stocks in September, slipping well below its former $2 trillion valuation. However, this is Apple we’re talking about. It remains an ‘A-rated’ stock in Portfolio Grader, and the current price of Apple shares — down 17% from the start of September — make them very tempting. Especially with that 5G iPhone 12 launch still to come.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.