Unity Software IPO: 12 Things for Potential U Stock Investors to Know

The Unity Software (NYSE: U ) initial public offering (IPO) is underway and it’s already looking good for the game engine developer.

Source: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Unity Software IPO.

Unity is listing its shares under the “U” stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange .

. The company is offering 25 million shares of U stock for $52 each in the IPO.

This is better than its initial price range for the IPO, which was between $44 per share and $48 per share.

It has it raising $1.3 billion from the offering.

There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3.75 million shares of U stock at the IPO price.

That opens Unity Software up to gain an additional $195 million from the IPO if that option is exercised.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities are acting as the lead book-running managers for the IPO.

Other book-runners include BofA Securities, Barclays, and William Blair.

Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, Academy Securities, and Siebert Williams Shank are serving as co-managers of the offering.

Unity Software is a company that developers the Unity game engine that is used by many game developers.

The engine also has uses in other markets as well, such as for automotive design and architecture.

The company was founded back in 2004 under the name Over the Edge Entertainment before changing to its current name in 2007.

U stock was on the rise Friday with shares climbing 32.6% higher as of the afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.