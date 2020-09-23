Walmart Holiday Hiring 2020: Retailer to Add 20,000 Seasonal Employees

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) is ramping up holiday hiring for 2020 as it expects a massive increase in online shopping this year.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Walmart holiday hiring plans for this year.

The company says that it plans to add more than 20,000 seasonal employees to its e-commerce fulfillment centers.

WMT is looking to fill several positions, such as order fillers and equipment operators.

Starting wages for these positions will range from $15.75 an hour to $23.75 an hour depending on the location.

Walmart wants seasonal employees to start as soon as possible.

That means employees will begin working immediately after hiring.

The company says that this means employees can start a shift as quickly as 48 hours after applying.

The retailer notes that seasonal employees will continue to work for the company through Jan. 1, 2021.

After this, some seasonal employees will have the option to convert to regular employee status.

Walmart’s 2020 holiday hiring starts today.

Anyone can apply online by following this link.

There’s also the option of texting “FC” to 240240 and apply for positions that way.

Greg Smith, executive vice president for supply chain for Walmart U.S., said this about the 2020 holiday hiring news.

“The holidays are always a special time, and this year, we think the season will mean even more to our customers. As more of them turn to online shopping, we want to ensure we’re staffed and ready to help deliver that special gift to their loved ones while continuing to fulfill our customer’s everyday needs.”

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.