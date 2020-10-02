AmeriHome Mortgage IPO: 14 Things for Potential Investors to Know

AmeriHome Mortgage has revealed IPO plans in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the AmeriHome Mortgage IPO.

AmeriHome Mortgage notes that it’s seeking to raise $100 million from the IPO.

However, this is likely a placeholder number for its real expectations.

It’s possible the company could raise as much as $300 million from an IPO.

The joint book-running managers for the IPO are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Barclays, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets.

It’s still unknown what market the company will trade on or what stock ticker it plans to use.

AmeriHome Mortgage sticks out from other recent IPOs as the company is already profitable.

It first turned a profit in February 2015 and has continued to do so since.

The company’s first six months of 2020 have also seen it report strong growths.

That includes revenue growth more than doubling to $442.03 million.

The same was also true for net income growth bringing it up to $274.9 million.

AmeriHome Mortgage mortgage production volume reported in Q2 2020 was $53.7 billion.

AmeriHome Mortgage’s push into the public market has it following rival lending company Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT

(NYSE: It went public in early August and raised $1.8 billion from its offering.

Many companies are moving forward with IPOs as the market starts to recover from the novel coronavirus.

