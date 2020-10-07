Clorox Stock Ticks 2% Higher on School Illness Tracker

Clorox (NYSE: CLX ) stock got a boost on Wednesday after revealing a device to help track illnesses in schools.

The new device from the company is currently in beta testing. The company is reaching out to teachers that want to better track symptoms of illness in their students. The idea is that it can give early warnings before an outbreak spreads too far.

According to the Clorox news release, the new device tracks the body heat temperature in a room. It also tallies coughs and sneezes as well. All of these together help it determine if the number of symptoms in a classroom is at an acceptable level.

While the device does track events in a classroom, it doesn’t keep track of the individuals in the room. That means it’s able to collect its data while still keeping the students behind the symptoms anonymous.

Teachers that make use of the illness tracker from Clorox can also see real-time updates about the health of their classroom. This allows them to work with other school officials in evaluating the risk of an outbreak.

The illness tracker is important for Clorox stock due to the current state of affairs. Many children have returned to school despite the ongoing pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. With that being the case, there are concerns that the coronavirus will spread faster through students.

CLX stock was up 1.9% when markets closed on Wednesday.

