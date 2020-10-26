Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Dunkin Going Private? 12 Things for DNKN Stock Investors to Know

Dunkin Going Private? 12 Things for DNKN Stock Investors to Know

Inspire Brands wants to acquire DNKN

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 26, 2020, 11:24 am EDT

Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), the company that operates Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, may end up going private thanks to a possible deal with Inspire Brands.

Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) branded store front
Source: JStone / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what DNKN investors need to know about the possibility of Dunkin Brands going private.

  • Dunkin Brands has confirmed that it held preliminary discussions with Inspire Brands.
  • The company says that the focus of these talks was the acquisition of Dunkin Brands by Inspire Brands.
  • If such a transaction were to take place, it would have DNKN stock delisted and the company going private.
  • That’s been the case for many other food companies acquired by Inspire Brands.
  • Inspire Brands is the owner of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, and Rusty Taco.
  • Jimmy John’s is its most recent acquisition, which it finished buying in October 2019.
  • Inspire Brands has yet to make an announcement about its plans to acquire Dunkin Brands.
  • Dunkin Brands also isn’t saying much about the discussions.
  • It does make sure to mention that there’s no guarantee any kind of deal will come from its negotiations with Inspire Brands.
  • The Baskin-Robbins owner also notes that it doesn’t plan to say more until an agreement is reached or talks are terminated.
  • While Dunkin Brands and Inspire Brands aren’t listing details of the talks, leaks have claimed to know the price being offered for DNKN stock.
  • Inspire Brands is reportedly willing to pay $106.50 per share for DNKN stock in an $8.8 billion deal.

DNKN stock was up 15.2% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/10/dunkin-going-private-details-for-dnkn-investors/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC