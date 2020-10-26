Dunkin Going Private? 12 Things for DNKN Stock Investors to Know

Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), the company that operates Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, may end up going private thanks to a possible deal with Inspire Brands.
Here’s what DNKN investors need to know about the possibility of Dunkin Brands going private.
- Dunkin Brands has confirmed that it held preliminary discussions with Inspire Brands.
- The company says that the focus of these talks was the acquisition of Dunkin Brands by Inspire Brands.
- If such a transaction were to take place, it would have DNKN stock delisted and the company going private.
- That’s been the case for many other food companies acquired by Inspire Brands.
- Inspire Brands is the owner of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, and Rusty Taco.
- Jimmy John’s is its most recent acquisition, which it finished buying in October 2019.
- Inspire Brands has yet to make an announcement about its plans to acquire Dunkin Brands.
- Dunkin Brands also isn’t saying much about the discussions.
- It does make sure to mention that there’s no guarantee any kind of deal will come from its negotiations with Inspire Brands.
- The Baskin-Robbins owner also notes that it doesn’t plan to say more until an agreement is reached or talks are terminated.
- While Dunkin Brands and Inspire Brands aren’t listing details of the talks, leaks have claimed to know the price being offered for DNKN stock.
- Inspire Brands is reportedly willing to pay $106.50 per share for DNKN stock in an $8.8 billion deal.
DNKN stock was up 15.2% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.