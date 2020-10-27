Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Harley-Davidson Electric Bike News: 8 Things for HOG Stock Investors to Know About the Serial 1 Ebike

HOG plans to release the ebike next month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 27, 2020, 11:05 am EDT

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) news for Tuesday includes plans for the company to launch an electric bike (ebike).

Here’s what investors in HOG stock need to know about this Harley-Davidson electric bike news.

  • The new electric bike from Harley Davidson is the Serial 1.
  • This is a reference to the company’s first motorcycle, which is called the Serial Number One.
  • The Serial 1 also shares many visual similarities to the original Serial Number One.
  • That includes white tires as well as a brown seat.
  • Harley-Davidson is planning to launch the ebike on Nov. 16, 2020.
  • The morotcycle company doesn’t reveal much about the new ebike.
  • That includes no details about its battery size, range, or price.
  • Instead, it just offers a mailing list to get updates about the product.

Here’s what Harley-Davidson says about the launch of its Serial 1 spinoff on its website.

“Serial 1 Cycles was created for the sole purpose of delivering innovative eBicycles that make every ride an adventure. Combining Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capability with the agility of a start-up brand, Serial 1 Cycles offers premium eBicycles guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle.”

HOG stock was up 25% as of Tuesday morning but is down 2.5% since the start of the year.

