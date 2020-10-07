Rave Restaurant News: RAVE Stock Races 106% Higher on Executive Hires

Rave Restaurant (NASDAQ: RAVE ) news for Wednesday includes new executive hires pushing the stock higher.

The first of the new hires at Rave Restuarant is Darren Webb. He’s joining the company as its director of development. This will have him working to expand the Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza brands to a national level.

Webb’s already familiar with developing brands. He previously worked 15 years as the director of real estate for Bojangles’ Restaurants. His other previous jobs include real estate manager for Sam’s Xpress Car Wash and director of franchise real estate for Take 5 Oil.

The second hire in this Rave Restaurant news is Dion Firooznia. He’ll be serving as a franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn. His goal at the company will be to improve initiatives at a local level and improving the guest experience.

Firooznia brings with him 26 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He and Webb are already familiar with each other. They previously worked together at Bojangles. Firooznia has also served as the operating partner for 14 Qdoba Mexican Eats Restaurants.

Mike Burns, COO of Rave Restuarant, said this about the news.

“The addition of these positions is an investment in the future of RAVE, and I’m excited to add dedicated resources for our franchisees. Darren and Dion will help continue the momentum that we’ve built and will really focus on driving development in the Carolinas, which is a key area of expansion for Pizza Inn and where both individuals are based.”

RAVE stock was up 106.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

