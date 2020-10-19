Sunnova Energy: 15 Things Potential NOVA Stock Investors Should Know

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) stock is on the rise Monday morning despite a lack of news concerning the company.
For investors taking interest in NOVA stock following its rise, here’s a quick look at the company.
- Sunnova Energy is a solar power company that sells both solar panels and batteries for homes.
- The batteries that it offers to customers are Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Powerwall.
- It currently operates in 18 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the island of Saipan.
- Sunnova Energy doesn’t sell solar panels or batteries directly.
- Instead, the company works with dealers that take care of the sale and installation of the solar systems.
- The company’s market capitalization as of Monday morning was $2.53 billion.
- Sunnova Energy is still a young company having only been founded in 2012.
- It’s also still new to public markets with its initial public offering (IPO) only taking place last year.
- Its headquarters is located in Houston, Texas.
- Sunnova Energy is also preparing to release its earnings report for the third quarter of 2020.
- This earnings report will come out after the markets close on Oct. 28.
- The company is led by founder, chairman, president, and CEO William Berger.
- Berger has more than 20 years of experience in the electrical power industry.
- The company’s vice president and CFO is Robert Lane.
- He joined it in 2019 and has a history of working with electric energy companies.
NOVA stock was up 4% as of Monday morning.
