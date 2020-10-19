Sunnova Energy: 15 Things Potential NOVA Stock Investors Should Know

Sunnova Energy (NYSE: NOVA ) stock is on the rise Monday morning despite a lack of news concerning the company.

For investors taking interest in NOVA stock following its rise, here’s a quick look at the company.

Sunnova Energy is a solar power company that sells both solar panels and batteries for homes.

The batteries that it offers to customers are Tesla's

(NASDAQ: It currently operates in 18 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the island of Saipan.

Sunnova Energy doesn’t sell solar panels or batteries directly.

Instead, the company works with dealers that take care of the sale and installation of the solar systems.

The company’s market capitalization as of Monday morning was $2.53 billion.

Sunnova Energy is still a young company having only been founded in 2012.

It’s also still new to public markets with its initial public offering (IPO) only taking place last year.

Its headquarters is located in Houston, Texas.

Sunnova Energy is also preparing to release its earnings report for the third quarter of 2020.

This earnings report will come out after the markets close on Oct. 28.

The company is led by founder, chairman, president, and CEO William Berger.

Berger has more than 20 years of experience in the electrical power industry.

The company’s vice president and CFO is Robert Lane.

He joined it in 2019 and has a history of working with electric energy companies.

NOVA stock was up 4% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.