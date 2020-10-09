13 Things to Know About the GameStop-Microsoft Deal

GameStop (NYSE: GME ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) have signed a deal that has the two working together.

Source: rblfmr/Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the partnership between the two companies.

The GameStop-Microsoft deal means several upgrades are coming to GME locations.

That includes updating its services to make use of Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 for back-end purposes.

This should allow employees to have a greater understanding of GameStop’s system and provide them with insights as well.

Another part of the multi-year deal has GameStop employees receiving new Microsoft Surface devices for use at work.

These devices will give them access to a wide variety of data that can assist them in helping customers.

In addition to this, GME stores will also gain access to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

These new tools should allow employees to more easily communicate and collaborate with each other.

The GameStop-Microsoft deal also includes a new offering for the video game retailer.

GameStop will now be carrying the Xbox All Access bundle.

This offering includes an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Instead of paying for all of this upfront, customers pay off the purchase with monthly payments.

Those payments come to $24.99 a month for the Xbox Series S version and $34.99 a month for the Xbox Series X offer.

The idea here is that both GameStop and Microsoft will benefit by bringing more people into the Xbox ecosystem.

GME stock was down 3.8% but MSFT was up 2% as of Friday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.