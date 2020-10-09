13 Things to Know About the GameStop-Microsoft Deal

GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have signed a deal that has the two working together.
Here’s what to know about the partnership between the two companies.
- The GameStop-Microsoft deal means several upgrades are coming to GME locations.
- That includes updating its services to make use of Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 for back-end purposes.
- This should allow employees to have a greater understanding of GameStop’s system and provide them with insights as well.
- Another part of the multi-year deal has GameStop employees receiving new Microsoft Surface devices for use at work.
- These devices will give them access to a wide variety of data that can assist them in helping customers.
- In addition to this, GME stores will also gain access to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.
- These new tools should allow employees to more easily communicate and collaborate with each other.
- The GameStop-Microsoft deal also includes a new offering for the video game retailer.
- GameStop will now be carrying the Xbox All Access bundle.
- This offering includes an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
- Instead of paying for all of this upfront, customers pay off the purchase with monthly payments.
- Those payments come to $24.99 a month for the Xbox Series S version and $34.99 a month for the Xbox Series X offer.
- The idea here is that both GameStop and Microsoft will benefit by bringing more people into the Xbox ecosystem.
GME stock was down 3.8% but MSFT was up 2% as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.