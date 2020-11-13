DoorDash IPO: 13 Things for Potential DASH Stock Investors to Know

A DoorDash initial public offering (IPO) is on the way as the delivery company files documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Here’s what potential investors need to know about the DoorDash IPO.
- The company is planning to release Class A, Class B, and Class C shares of common stock.
- The shares will be the same, except in terms of voting power and conversion.
- This has each share of Class A common stock being worth 1 vote.
- Shares of Class B common stock are worth 20 votes and are convertible to Class A shares at any time.
- The Class C shares of common stock hold no voting power and are convertible to Class A shares after the complete conversion of Class B shares.
- The shares of Class B stock will belong completely to DoorDash’s founders, all of which currently hold leadership roles at the company.
- This will allow company co-founder and CEO Tony Xu to significantly influence the direction of the company when shareholder approval is needed.
- DoorDash notes that its IPO will have it listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the “DASH” ticker.
- It’s worth mentioning that the company has yet to reveal a price range for shares of its stock in the IPO.
- It does mention a proposed maximum offering price of $100 million, but that’s likely just a placeholder number.
- The DoorDash SEC filing for its IPO also reveals some details about its business this year.
- That includes its nine-month revenue ending September coming in at $1.92 billion.
- The company’s net loss for the same period is also sitting at $149 million.
