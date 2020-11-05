Hall of Fame Resort News: 14 Things for HOVF Stock Investors to Know About the SI Studios Deal

Hall of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is making headlines on Thursday after signing a deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
Here’s what investors in HOVF stock need to know about the Hall of Fame Resort news.
- HOVF has revealed a deal with SI Studios to make a docuseries.
- The series will focus on the NFL Alumni Academy, which is the NFL Alumni Association’s player development program.
- The goal is to create more original content that will benefit the company in the long-term.
- Financial details of the deal with SI Studios weren’t disclosed.
- It’s also unclear when this docuseries will come out, or what platforms it will be available on.
- In truth, there’s not much news about the Hall of Fame Resort docuseries outside of the fact that it’s in the works.
- What we do know is that it also includes global sports marketing firm WaV Sports & Entertainment.
- Hall of Fame Resort operates its namesake resort in Canton, Ohio, partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- The company also owns the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.
- It’s worth noting that HOFV stock saw massive gains following the announcement.
- That also includes heavy trading for its shares.
- While the announcement was made yesterday, that forward momentum has continued into today.
- Over 74 million shares of HOFV stock have change hands as of this writing, as compared to its average daily trading volume of about 250,000 shares.
HOFV stock was up 117.1% as of noon Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.