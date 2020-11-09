VFC Stock News: 8 Things to Know About the $2.1 Billion Supreme Deal

“The Hollywood Blockbuster Deal” Goes Live Tomorrow…

VFC expects the deal to close in late 2020

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 9, 2020, 11:38 am EST

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) stock is soaring higher on Monday following news of a deal to acquire Supreme.

Image of a giant boot in the street surrounded by people.
Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the deal between VF Corp and Supreme.

  • VFC is going to spend $2.1 billion to bring Supreme into the fold by the end of this year.
  • This has it buying shares of the private company from investors The Carlyle Group and Goode Partners.
  • Based on the offer price from VF Corp, these investors are making a pretty penny off of Supreme by selling their stakes in it.
  • The news is also good for investors in VFC stock as the company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings.
  • VF Corp says it expects Supreme to contribute a minimum of $500 million in revenue and 20 cents to its adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2022.
  • The company notes that Morgan Stanley provided it with a fairness opinion and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was its legal advisor for the deal.
  • Supreme is a seller of accessories, apparel, and footwear mostly through direct online sales.
  • VFC says it expects this to complement its own offerings, such as the Vans and Timberland brands.

Simeon Siegel, a BMO Capital Markets retail analyst, said the following to Bloomberg about the news moving VFC stock today.

“What this shows us is companies are looking for needle-moving acquisitions rather than tuck-ins, and they’re looking for needle-moving acquisitions of exciting companies.”

VFC stock was up 13.5% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

