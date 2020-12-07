ABNB Stock IPO: When Does AirBNB Go Public? What is the AirBNB IPO Price Range?

The AirBNB initial public offering (IPO) is getting closer and the company is offering an update to potential investors on Monday.
Starting off, AirBNB is planning to go public on Thursday with an offering of 56,551,723 shares. This will have it offering its shares on the Nasdaq under the ABNB stock ticker. It’s worth noting that the company has been eyeing an IPO for a couple of years now.
AirBNB’s IPO plans also got an update today with a new price range. The company is aiming to have its shares trade between $56 and $60 per share. It was previously aiming for an IPO pricing range of $44 to $50 per share. This new range could see it raising as much as $3.39 billion from the IPO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.