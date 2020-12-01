Corbus Pharma: 8 Things for CRBP Stock Investors to Know About the Company

Corbus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRBP) is seeing massive gains for CRBP stock on Tuesday despite a lack of recent news from the pharmaceuticals company.
While there may not be any news surrounding the company, that isn’t keeping CRBP stock from experiencing heavy trading today. That includes more than 18 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the jump compared to its daily average trading volume of 5.71 million shares.
With the increase in interest in CRBP stock, new investors are likely wanting to learn more about the company. That’s where the quick primer below comes in handy.
- Corbus Pharma is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the endocannabinoid system.
- The endocannabinoid system is still under early investigation, but it is believed to be connected to the central nervous system and several functions of the body.
- CRBP wants to make use of the endocannabinoid system to treat patients that suffer from chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.
- This has the company developing molecules that are able to target the endocannabinoid system to modulate inflammation and fibrosis.
- Corbus Pharma is currently working on two lead compounds and has one late-stage clinical trial taking place.
- The company’s lead candidate is lenabasum, which is a “novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that resolves chronic inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models.”
- The company notes that lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Corbus Pharma mentions that its also working on other preclinical drug candidates for its endocannabinoid system platform.
CRBP stock was up 11.1% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.