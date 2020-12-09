GLSI Stock: Why Greenwich LifeSciences Is Up 2,000% Today

You may not have heard of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) before today, but that is not stopping GLSI stock from soaring more than 2,000% on Wednesday. This comes as the biopharmaceutical company shared promising results on its breast cancer treatment. Additionally, it is making plans to advance its clinical trials. So, what do you need to know today?
To start, what exactly is Greenwich LifeSciences? Well, Greenwich is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that calls Texas its home. And importantly, Greenwich is behind a new treatment to prevent recurrences of breast cancer.
Essentially, Greenwich LifeSciences has an immunotherapy in its pipeline known as GP2. This treatment is specifically targeting patients who have already had surgery for breast cancer, and are trying to avoid a recurrence of that same cancer. Ahead of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Greenwich LifeSciences published a new poster on GP2. That poster is exactly why GLSI stock is soaring.
So what does it show? The poster shows the five-year follow-up disease-free survival curves, or in other words, how GP2 has reduced recurrences of breast cancer in patient populations.
Importantly, Greenwich LifeSciences shared some important conclusions that have GLSI stock up today. The first is that early injections triggered an immune response and lowered recurrence rates to 0%. As a result of this five-year recurrence reduction, Greenwich LifeSciences is gearing up to launch a Phase III trial during 2021. On that note, the poster reflects results from a Phase IIb trial.
The Bottom Line on GLSI Stock
With gains of more than 2,000%, there is no denying that GLSI stock is an exciting name. Plus, the company just hit the public markets in September. This means that post-IPO investors are likely cheering today.
Keep this company on your radar, and stay tuned for Phase III trials in 2021. As of January 2020, one estimate suggests that there are 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the United States. As Greenwich Life Sciences works to combat cancer recurrences, this looks like a feel-good story.
