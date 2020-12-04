HGSH Stock: 12 Things for Investors to Know About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) stock is flying high on Friday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
The surge in HGSH stock comes as it experiences heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 63 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, that’s a healthy jump from the daily average trading volume of only about 278,000 shares.
With HGSH stock making mad moves today, investors are no doubt taking an interest in it. Here’s what any potential investors need to know about China HGS Real Estate.
- The company focuses on the development and commercial and residential projects.
- This includes building multi-layer apartment buildings.
- Its main operations are in Tier-III and Tier-IV cities in China.
- It holds a national grade-II real estate qualification.
- Since 2005, China HGS Real Estate has developed roughly 1,500,000 square meters of gross floor area.
- The company currently has development projects in Yangxian, Shaanxi and Hanzhong City.
- Its previous projects have included apartment buildings and residential areas.
- It was named the top property developer in Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province in market share from 2011 to 2013.
- As of 2013 the company only employed 116 full-time workers.
- The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Shaanxi Guangsha Investment and Development Group.
- China HGS Real Estate was founded in 1995 and joined the public market in 2006.
- Its current market capitalization is sitting at $101.7 million.
HGSH stock was up 190.1% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.