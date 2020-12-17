Is Your Portfolio Ready for 2021?

Join Louis Navellier and Matt McCall for tonight’s Early Warning Summit 2021 event … the major forces shaping next year’s market … how to position your portfolio today
Nearly $5 trillion of cash is sitting in the sidelines today. Much of it will be flooding into the market in 2021.
Where should you invest right now in order to capitalize on this torrent of capital?
President-elect Joe Biden has big plans for clean energy — possibly to the tune of $2 trillion.
How should you position your portfolio today to benefit from this massive federal spending?
The U.S. Dollar Index is down 11% since its level in late March. It’s now at lows not seen since early 2018.
What sectors will do well in 2021 during a weak-dollar regime? Which sectors should you avoid?
Tonight, at 7 p.m. ET, investment legends Louis Navellier and Matt McCall will be diving into these questions and far more in a special, live event called Early Warning Summit 2021.
The purpose of the evening is simple …
To help you position your wealth for monster returns in 2021.
***For newer Digest readers, Louis and Matt held a similar event last year
After detailing what they saw on the horizon for 2020, they suggested a portfolio of elite stocks, each one hand-selected to capitalize on the trends they believed would be shaping the market. It was a best-of-breed portfolio that had to pass both Louis’ and Matt’s strict selection criteria.
Known as the Power Portfolio 2020, this collection of stocks came with a guarantee — its return would triple that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or subscribers would get another year of the service for free.
The Power Portfolio began the year easily outpacing the Dow …
But then came the pandemic.
As the market crashed, the fulfilment of the guarantee was in serious doubt. Keep in mind, part of the guarantee was that if the Dow ended the year down, the Power Portfolio would still post a positive return.
But then came an unprecedented market recovery — the fastest in history — only for the markets to run into new headwinds earlier this fall as social protests and a contentious presidential race weighed on investors.
In light of this chaotic, historic year, how did Louis’ and Matt’s guarantee turn out?
As we noted in the Digest last week, the Power Portfolio 2020 returned 35% from open to close, compared to the Dow’s 6% return over the same period.
In other words, Louis and Matt didn’t just 3X the Dow, they 6X’d it.
A big “congratulations” to all the Power Portfolio 2020 subscribers on such a huge year.
But now, all eyes are on 2021, and the question is what portfolio will be best-positioned for the next 12 months?
While I’ll let Louis and Matt answer that for themselves tonight, I will say that these two highly-respected analysts are very excited about what’s on the way.
Here’s Louis in his own words:
The reality is the convergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, precision medicine, the Internet of Things (IoT), driverless cars, and the blockchain are re-creating the very framework of modern society.
Which is why we believe 2021 will be one of the greatest years in history to be an investor …
The early readings from my quant-based systems are off the charts.
Given this, in today’s Digest, let’s circle back to just one of the topics that opened this issue — clean energy.
Specifically, let’s look at why Louis and Matt are confident there’s huge money to be made in 2021 as this megatrend reshapes our energy markets.
***2021 will be a banner year for clean energy growth
Here’s Matt to set the stage:
Growth in (green energy) is just beginning, and we think 2021 will be its year.
We’re talking about infrastructure and clean energy, which you’ve probably heard me talk about before.
During the 1900s, the world relied almost exclusively on “dirty” fuel to produce electricity …
However, that growth came at a price. Burning all that fossil fuel produced a lot of pollution …
Many see it as the biggest crisis of our time.
And many people see renewable energy — which comes from fuel sources like solar and wind energy — as the solution.
Now, there’s one very influential person who sees energy from solar and wind as the solution — President-elect Joe Biden.
Biden made clean energy a pillar of his presidential campaign. And now, both Matt and Louis believe he will champion a massive infrastructure/clean energy bill in 2021.
Here’s Louis on how big this bill could be — and where much of its earmarked money might flow:
According to a plan that Biden laid out during his campaign, a total of $5.4 trillion could be spent if he gets his way. That number is astronomical, but it could happen.
Add that to another stimulus bill, which we think is likely, and you have a lot of money coming into the economy. This is clearly bullish for stocks.
Biden’s clean energy plan could account for more than $2 trillion of the $5.4 trillion total. The focus will be on solar, wind, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and the like.
Expect to see a combination of tax credits as well as money earmarked for more research and development in the industry.
At the top of the list will be techniques such as solar, battery storage, improving the nation’s power grid, and a major switch to EVs to lower emissions.
***Keep in mind, these sectors are already enjoying huge momentum
To illustrate, take the solar sector …
Below is the chart for the Invesco Solar ETF, TAN. Given that it holds many of the largest, most respected solar stocks in the market, it’s often used as a proxy for the sector at large.
While the S&P has enjoyed a 15% return so far in 2020, TAN has obliterated it — climbing 204%.
And keep in mind, this return is for an ETF, which means a broad basket of stocks. If we zeroed in on some of the high-fliers within TAN, we’d see returns soaring past 300% on the year.
Here’s more from Matt:
Clean energy has been a high-growth trend for years … and it is now about to move into hypergrowth territory …
Solar and wind power are quickly becoming the lowest cost source of energy in several countries around the world — and soon they will be everywhere …
With clean energy making up only about 9% of the $6 trillion global energy industry, there are trillions of dollars at stake in the coming years. And to prepare for all this extra money sloshing around, we want exposure to the sectors that should benefit the most.
These sectors are just part of what Matt and Louis will be discussing tonight in their Early Warning Summit 2021. It’s a free event that’s going to be packed full of valuable, actionable information.
Bottom line, if you’re unsure how to position your wealth in light of 2021’s uncertainties, join us tonight simply to learn what two of the most successful money-managers in the industry are doing.
I’ll give Louis the final word:
And after sitting down with my InvestorPlace colleague Matt McCall earlier this week and sharing our viewpoints on what 2021 has in store for us, we couldn’t be more excited.
The future holds a lot — plenty of opportunities and dangers alike. But by putting together a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks, you can set yourself up to make good money no matter what the market … or the economy … or the government … or COVID-19 throws our way.
That’s exactly what we did last year, and now we’re very busy planning for our special Early Warning Summit 2021 tonight at 7 p.m. ET. I encourage you to click here to sign up now.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg