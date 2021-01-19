Home / Today's Market / Queen’s Gambit IPO: 12 Things to Know About the All-Female-Led SPAC

Queen's Gambit is preparing for an IPO

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 19, 2021, 1:47 pm EST

Queen’s Gambit, an all-female-led special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has announced plans for its initial public offering (IPO).

Here’s what investors need to know about Queen’s Gambit, as well as its IPO plans.

  • Starting off, the company is led by founder and CEO Victoria Grace.
  • Grace also serves as a founding partner of Colle Capital Partners I LP.
  • Alongside her is CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, whose also currently acting as the CFO of FORTUNE Media.
  • The SPAC’s goal is to target “a platform that provides disruptive solutions to its sector that promote sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity.”
  • The Queen’s Gambit IPO will have the company selling units on the Nasdaq Exchange under the GMBTU ticker.
  • This offering will include 27.5 million units that are priced at $10 each.
  • Each of these units will contain one Class A share, as well as one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • A single whole warrant can be exercised for a share of Class A stock at a price of $11.50.
  • Shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the GMBT ticker and warrants will trade under the GMBTW ticker.
  • Queen’s Gambit’s IPO also includes a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 4.125 million units.
  • “Barclays is acting as the sole book-running manager and representative for the underwriters” for the IPO.
  • The joint co-managers of the offering are R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

