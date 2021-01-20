Surf The Wave Of Influencer Marketing With IZEA Worldwide

Influencer marketing company IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) isn’t necessarily a household name. However, the company is a leader in connecting content creators with brand names. This potentially high-demand niche offers an under-the-radar opportunity for prospective IZEA stock investors.
Even if some investors have yet to discover IZEA Worldwide, it’s certainly no unknown entity to marketing agencies and the brands they represent.
For a company like IZEA Worldwide, there’s no business without bookings. Thankfully, the company excels in this area. In fact, the most-recent data indicates that IZEA is doing quite well, even during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the economy.
IZEA Worldwide represents a surprisingly resilient company and IZEA stock, even after strong recent gains, could have room to run in 2021.
IZEA Stock at a Glance
The bulls are most definitely in control of the price action lately when it comes to IZEA stock. At market close on January 15, the share price settled at $3.20, not very far from the 52-week high of $3.38.
To put this in perspective, bear in mind that IZEA stock had been trading below $1 as recently as mid-December. In other words, the share price literally tripled in a matter of weeks.
It’s an impressive feat, especially as IZEA stock may have been in jeopardy of being de-listed from the Nasdaq Exchange at one point. That’s because the Nasdaq has been known to sometimes de-list stocks that don’t maintain a minimum share price of $1 for an extended period of time.
Therefore, shareholders should certainly be glad to know that on January 6, IZEA Worldwide announced that Nasdaq confirmed the company’s compliance as IZEA had maintained a bid price of $1 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days.
So now it’s up to the bulls to keep IZEA stock as far above $1 as possible. Hopefully, the de-listing threat will soon be nothing more than a distant memory.
A Cadence of Contracts
It’s fair to say that IZEA Worldwide ended last year in terrific fiscal condition.
As evidence of this, we only have to look at the company’s recent bookings data. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic taking a toll on the global economy, it appears that IZEA Worldwide has experienced an uptick in its bookings numbers.
Amazingly, IZEA’s Managed Services segment bookings reportedly increased by 40% on a year-over-year basis. IZEA also revealed that the company set a record for the best fourth quarter in company history, in terms of Managed Services bookings.
IZEA Worldwide Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy also reported that his company’s customer counts for Managed Services more than doubled from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.
“I cannot remember a time in our 14-year history when the cadence of customer contracts has been this strong,” Murphy noted.
Starting with a Bang
The company has evidently started off 2021 on a strong note as well.
Specifically, IZEA Worldwide announced in January that it had secured commitments from two Fortune 10 customers. Those clients both returned to expand their influencer marketing programs with IZEA Worldwide.
“We are pleased to start 2021 with a bang,” commented the company’s CEO. “These wins are reflective of our collective effort to adapt and evolve as an organization,” Murphy added.
In December, IZEA Worldwide was awarded a mid-six-figure contract from a Fortune 500 manufacturer. So the company was already on a winning streak heading into the new year.
The Fortune 500 manufacturer was an existing customer at the time the big-ticket contract was awarded. IZEA is succeeding by not only earning high-profile clients, but also by earning repeat business.
The Takeaway
The data certainly indicates that IZEA Worldwide is successful in booking big-money clients.
In terms of retaining customers, we can see that IZEA Worldwide ended 2020 well. Perhaps 2021 will be even better. If so, then there’s not much to stand in the way of IZEA stock.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
