7 A-Rated Growth Stocks To Buy For Today And Tomorrow

The market seems to hit new highs every week, if not each day. Yet it seems time and again, the same stocks are the ones in the winners’ circle.
But there are plenty of quality stocks that don’t make the headlines every week that will continue to run, as long as the fight against the pandemic continues to open up the global economy again.
Many of these are tech stocks because the past year has accelerated our collective mobile and digital adoption rates for many aspects of our daily lives by many years. The growth stocks coming to the fore now are the ones that are being targeted as the stocks that will most benefit from our new normal and the next normal.
The 7 A-rated growth stocks to buy below represent the companies that have promise now and in the future.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
- Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Many of these stock have gone from obscurity to leadership status very quickly but they have also been smart at positioning themselves to continue to grow and dominate in their specific sectors.
A-Rated Growth Stocks To Buy: Digital Turbine (APPS)
One of the biggest trends we’ve seen accelerate during the pandemic has been spending time on mobile devices.
It’s like when broadband internet became available in homes and you didn’t have to sit around and wait for the modem to connect at analog speeds. And with usage comes advertising.
APPS, as its ticker symbol suggests, is all about mobile advertising. And at this point, it’s one of the bigger growth stocks in the global game. Three of its main hubs are Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.
That means it has a powerful presence in Asia and Europe, two regions with very high mobile density and user rates. They also offer significant growth opportunities for APPS products.
The stock is up a whopping 878% in the past 12 months, but its prospects remain bright, even at these levels.
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
Another big rotation we’ve seen is a move into sustainable and alternative farming. There has been a lot of excitement about the meat substitute companies and their quick adoption by major food retailers.
But another section in this growing market is alternative farming. That’s where GRWG comes in. It’s a retailer of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products and yet another winner in this field of new economy growth stocks.
Once again, the pandemic has added a risk factor to grocery shopping. Gardening is one activity people can do during the pandemic that has a real sense of reward. This niche has taken advantage of the collective isolation by providing a beneficial past time that has allowed it to prosper.
The stock is up 863% in the past year, which gives it plenty of capital to continue to expand its business model.
Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
As the digital world continues to connect people with people and people with things, we tend to forget that most of the world isn’t filled with people with a lot of disposable income.
But those people also need goods and services, yet there are challenges in the developing world that make it difficult for developed world companies to operate profitably in more economically challenged countries.
Enter JMIA. It’s a Germany-based company that is like the Amazon.com of Africa. It provides a retail platform as well as logistics and payments services for customers and retailers.
This unique developing nation grow stock is up 840% in the past year, and its $4.6 billion market cap makes it a real player on the continent.
Overstock.com (OSTK)
An online retailer since 1997, this is one of the OGs in the consumer retail game. Overstock.com has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, but it has hit its stride during the pandemic and investors have piled in.
It also has spun off a number of ventures over the years including Medici, a blockchain technology company, and tZERO, a broker-dealer. Founder and CEO Patrick Byrne continues to use the retail side of the business to fuel new ventures that are aimed at democratizing various aspects of the financial sector for average consumers.
OSTK has hit historic highs in recent months, with the stock up 893% in the past year. But Byrne is a well-seasoned CEO that can make the most out of the current windfall and keep it among retail’s top growth stocks.
Switchback Energy Acquisition (SBE)
The easiest way to understand SBE is as a venture capital and asset manager specialized in the energy sector. Since 1988, it has invested in energy companies and projects that show potential for growth.
For example, in September of last year, SBE teamed with ChargePoint to fund an expansion of ChargePoint’s electric vehicle charging stations in the US and Europe.
Previously, SBE was also instrumental in developing shale oil fields as well as wind energy. This company looks for opportunities and then helps fund ventures, so it isn’t exactly a green energy company, unless there’s opportunity.
But that flexibility has been beneficial so far, and the stock is up 295% in the past year.
Silvergate Capital (SI)
Launched in 1988 as an industrial loan company, SI switched over to focus on digital currency infrastructure support for fintech and other digital currency companies in 2013.
That was certainly not a time when a lot people were thinking about the massive transitions that have taken place in our digital marketplaces both on the consumer and commercial levels. Or the fact that digital currency is much more popular at this point than paper currency.
Today, SI has more than 750 clients in one of the most important financial industries around today. The stock is up 439% in the past year, which isn’t a return you see from most bank stocks. And there’s plenty to follow.
Amyris (AMRS)
Well into its second decade, this California-based company has developed an ethos that drives the markets and products it creates. It’s a bioscience company that focuses on providing drug discovery and production in various sectors. It has developed a zero calorie sweetener from sustainably harvested sugar cane. It also has developed anti-malarial drugs. And it has a strong position in developing sustainable ingredients for high-end brands of cosmetics.
Fundamentally, AMRS has developed two processes that can be used to create a number of different products that can replace current more production-intensive chemicals in a number of different sectors. One sector it’s also making good headway in is flavoring agents. Both cosmetics and food are growing sectors with discriminating customers at higher price points – people that are willing to pay to get what they want or products that appeal to their views.
It’s alternative fuel division is also showing great promise and has led to the big move in the stock recently. AMRS is up 228% in the past year, and is well focused on its multi-faceted strategy moving forward. And given the recent influx of money, it should help move it products out of the lab and into fabrication that much quicker.
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has positions in APPS and GRWG in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.