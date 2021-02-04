AACG Stock: 7 Things to Know About ATA Creativity as Shares Skyrocket 200%

ATA Creativity (NASDAQ:AACG) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday even with there being no news concerning the company.
The jump in price for AACG stock comes alongside a hefty increase in trading. As of this writing, more than 127 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive spike next to its daily average trading volume of only about 51,000 shares.
So what exactly has AACG stock on the rise today? It’s still unclear why the stock is up but it could likely be a pump and dump from investors looking to make some quick profits.
Knowing this ahead of time, potential AACG stock investors may want to know a little more about the company before making any investments into it. Here’s what to know about ATA Creativity.
- The company’s focus is on providing education services to students.
- That includes learning experiences that foster the individual’s creativity.
- Among the services offered by the company are portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other options.
- ATA Creativity operates out of Beijing, China, and started operating under its current name in 2006.
- Prior to this, the company went under the name American Testing Authority, which was founded in 1999.
- ATA Creativity joined the public market when it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008 under the AACG ticker.
- Its market capitalization is $138.88 million.
AACG stock was up 203.6% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.