Colin Kaepernick SPAC: 11 Things We Know About Mission Advancement’s Plans for Activism-Focused IPOs

Former NFL quarterback hopes to support a company with a social mission

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Feb 10, 2021, 10:52 am EST

A new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. And at the forefront of it is former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick — making it the Colin Kaepernick SPAC.

That said, let’s take a look at some important pieces from this news.

  • Mission Advancement Corp., a blank-check SPAC, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $250 million in its IPO.
  • The firm plans on achieving this goal by offering 25 million units at $10 each.
  • Moreover, the company specified that “each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.”
  • If completed, this move would value Mission Advancement at $313 million.
  • According to the release, Kaepernick will be a co-chairman and joined by CEO and Co-Chairman Jahm Najafi.
  • Najafi is the founder and CEO of The Najafi Companies.
  • Additionally, Najafi has his hand in both the NBA and Formula 1 Racing.
  • Also on the management team is Peter Keane, who will act as CFO of Mission advancement and is currently the CFO of The Najafi Companies.
  • Overall, Mission Advancement is an environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused firm.
  • The goal of the Colin Kaepernick SPAC is to “identify a business in the consumer sector with an enterprise value north of $1 billion that will benefit from The Najafi Companies’ investment and operational expertise, as well as the strategic involvement of its Co-Sponsor and Co-Chairman, Colin Kaepernick.”
  • The company was founded in 2020, and has not selected a ticker symbol at this point.

Another important bit from this release is that the board is made up of 100% Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and has a female majority.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.

