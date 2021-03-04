BUZZ ETF: 11 Things to Know as Dave Portnoy’s Social Media Fund Starts Trading

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE:BUZZ) started trading today and investors will want to know more about the Dave Portnoy new fund.
Here’s everything worth noting about BUZZ ETF.
- The ETF makes its investment decisions based on the talk of social media users.
- This has it making use of artificial intelligence (AI) that scans websites for chatter about stocks.
- The company then invests in those stocks, so long as they have a minimum market capitalization of $5 billion.
- It’s worth noting that this could basically have the company taking interest in stocks that are the target of a pump and dump by day traders.
- While that may seem like a bad idea, it’s likely the company has already taken this into consideration with its investments.
- According to BUZZ ETF, the company’s AI algorithm has successfully beat out the S&P 500 over the last year.
- The ETF changes up its investments every month to cover 75 large-cap U.S. stocks.
- It provides a list of its holdings and how much of its current investments each one represents on its website.
- Investors that want to see the top 10 stocks the BUZZ ETF is holding at launch can check that here.
- BUZZ caught the interest of investors this morning with its launch and has traded more than 11 million shares as of this writing.
- Dave Portnoy, a social media celebrity and founder of Barstool Sports, is throwing support behind the ETF.
