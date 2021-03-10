DKNG, SKLZ: What Stocks Is Cathie Wood Buying Now?

Cathie Wood is buying up more stocks through ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and investors want to know what her picks are.
The most recent Cathie Wood stocks news is that the ETF manager picked up a hefty amount of shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ). The company reveals its trades every day and these recent buys are from yesterday.
Starting with Draftkings, Cathie Wood’s ETF picked up 949,200 shares of DNKG stock. Draftkings is a fantasy sports betting platform founded in 2012 and operating out of Boston, Mass. The company used a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger to go public in 2020.
Major buying news from Cathie Wood yesterday includes ARK Innovation picking up 485,500 shares of SKLZ stock. Skillz is an online competition platform for multiplayer games. It’s integrated into various games available on mobile devices. It was founded in 2012 and operates from its headquarters in San Francisco. It went public late last year through an initial public offering.
Cathie Wood has been making news lately as investors keep track of what stocks the ETF manager is buying.
ARKK stock was up slightly, DKNG stock was up 7.2%, and SKLZ stock was up just a bit as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.