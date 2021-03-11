ENTX Stock: 11 Things for Entera Bio Investors to Know as Shares Blast 200%+ Higher

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock is soaring higher on Thursday following an update from the biotech company.
Entera Bio released data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613. This is the company’s oral human parathyroid hormone drug designed to treat osteoporosis patients. It does so by rebuilding bones to improve density.
Everything investors need to know about the results is listed below.
- Three-month results from the clinical trial show its effective at causing a significant increase in the P1NP biomarker.
- That’s great news for ENTX as this is the primary endpoint of the study.
- This comes from a daily 2.5mg dose of the treatment when compared to a placebo.
- It’s worth noting that this is only the halfway point of the study as treatments are set to last for six months.
- EB613 was also successful at reaching its secondary endpoints by the three-month mark of the study.
- This resulted in a significant increase in Osteocalcin and a decrease in CTX.
- Entera Bio notes that this indicates a positive impact on BMD, which means a reduced risk of factors.
- That’s a good sign for ENTX stock as this is the point of osteoporosis treatment.
- Adding to the positive news is the lack of severe adverse events during the clinical trial.
- The only adverse events were dizziness, headache, palpitations, and nausea, all of which are within expectations.
- Entera Bio says it plans to have final results from the clinical trial available in the second quarter of 2021.
ENTX stock was up 230% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.