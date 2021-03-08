EYES Stock: 12 Things for Second Sight Medical Investors to Know as Shares Keep Rocketing

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) stock just can’t stop soaring higher following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.
Here’s everything investors need to know about that approval and the continued movement for EYES stock.
- The FDA approved the company’s Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.
- This is a pair of glasses and a camera that provide visions to those with retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
- The Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System is a redesign of a previous system.
- Update to the device includes improvements to the device.
- Among these are better ergonomics and a beefed-up processor.
- When the news was announced Friday, EYES stock got a major boost from investors.
- That movement continues today with continued interest in Second Sight Medical Products.
- As of this writing, more than 158 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 14 million shares.
- With all this major movement, investors are taking to social media to share their success with the stock.
- As a result, more day traders are taking an interest in the company and earning profits where they can.
- That likely explains some of the extra movement that EYES stock is seeing today.
EYES stock was up 97.7% as of Monday morning, which builds on a 304.9% rise when markets closed on Friday. The company’s stock is currently up 396.1% since the start of the year.
