AppLovin IPO News: 9 Things for Potential APP Stock Investors to Know

It appears all momentum hasn’t been lost quite yet in the IPO rush. Today, AppLovin announced terms for its upcoming IPO. The AppLovin IPO is shaping up to be one of the most hotly anticipated offerings coming to market soon.
Investors in what will eventually be APP stock are eyeing the software maker’s exposure to mobile app development. This growth sector is one investors will likely pile into, as application growth continues to impress investors.
Accordingly, as with any IPO, investors will want to dig into the details. Let’s take a look at what investors need to know about this IPO.
What Investors Need to Know About the AppLovin IPO
- AppLovin’s initial S-1 registration on March 22 listed the goal of raising $1 billion.
- However, subsequent reports suggest the company could be looking to raise as much as $2.13 billion via its IPO.
- The company expects to issue 25 million shares at a range of $75-$85. Accordingly, this would provide total aggregate proceeds of between $1.88 billion and $2.13 billion.
- Additionally, AppLovin has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol APP.
- AppLovin expects to use these funds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating costs, and Capex.
- Additionally, around $400 million of the proceeds will be used to repay a credit facility.
- AppLovin reportedly has over 410 million daily active users on its platform.
- The company reported 46% revenue growth last year, though its net income did turn negative.
The company's apps consist of more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, including Word Connect, Slap Kings and Bingo Story.
