Aveanna Healthcare IPO: 5 Things to Know About AVAH Stock as Shares Begin Trading

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock will begin trading on Wednesday with the company’s initial public offering (IPO).
The firm is a national leader in healthcare and homecare, serving patients in 25 states and operating a network of more than 200 branches. That said, Aveanna announced its IPO back on April 20, including some important details.
So, what do potential AVAH stock investors need to know? Let’s take a closer look at the Aveanna Healthcare IPO details.
- The company said it will offer more than 38 million shares of common stock on the Nasdaq exchange.
- Overall, the goal is for the company to raise $650 million.
- As stated before, Aveanna will trade under the ticker “AVAH.”
- Moreover, the firm said the price will be between $16 and $18 per share.
- Additionally, according to Seeking Alpha, “Aveanna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,735,400 shares of its common stock.”
Here’s what the company said in its original S-1 filing in early April:
“We believe that we have the opportunity to leverage our national home health infrastructure to develop an industry leading adult home health and hospice business similar in size and scale to our pediatric home health business. We believe this long-term expansion strategy in adult end markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions will provide Aveanna with a highly distinctive profile as compared to its home health peers, with more diversified reimbursement sources, a lower risk profile and a broader set of organic and inorganic growth avenues to pursue opportunistically.”
