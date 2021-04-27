‘Better Than a Lottery Ticket’: Where Are Dogecoin Price Predictions Right Now?

Today, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is once again in the spotlight for investors. A variety of Dogecoin price predictions continue to swirl as DOGE gets more mainstream attention.
Indeed, the Dogecoin discussion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today is the talk of the Dogecoin community. As fellow InvestorPlace writer William White pointed out, Mark Cuban’s commentary on Dogecoin continues to be overly bullish.
It turns out Cuban is a big supporter of Dogecoin, and crypto in general. The digital coin is already accepted as payment for the Dallas Mavericks’ merchandize shop. Indeed, the way Mr. Cuban tells the Dogecoin story, it could be “a better option than buying a lottery ticket.”
Indeed, with today’s lottery ticket-like trading style of many speculators, this tone seems to have struck a chord with investors. Accordingly, Dogecoin aficionados may be interested in knowing what the experts think about where Dogecoin is headed.
So, let’s get to it.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For reference, Dogecoin currently trades at 27 cents per coin at the time of writing.
- Coinpedia suggests Dogecoin could hit $1 by year’s end. Additionally, the site believes a $20-$50 level could be achieved in the next five years “if it does not come across any turbulence.”
- DigitalCoinPrice has a similar 2021 target for Dogecoin. This site lists the 2021 target for DOGE at 98 cents per token. Additionally, DigitalCoinPrice believes DOGE could fetch $2.05 in 2025.
- WalletInvestor appears to be a bit more bullish than its peers in this regard. Accordingly, this site has predicted a 1-year target of $1.95 and a 5-year target of $7.77.
- Capital.com suggests that analysts believe DOGE could hit the $1 level by July. After that, the next resistance level is at $10, so the sky’s the limit with DOGE, apparently.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.