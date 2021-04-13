Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions: Where Does BTC Go After Its $63K Record High?

While recent weeks have brought us a revolution in altcoins, the big dogs up top are beginning to rally once again. Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE), Binance (CCC:BNB), Litecoin (CCC:LTC) — they’re all doing great. But the story today rests on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC). Where Bitcoin was faltering last week, it is now making up for it in leaps and bounds. The newest surge is prompting a load of bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions.
Bitcoin has reached unprecedented highs this morning. The flagship currency of the crypto movement surged to its all-time high of $63,000 on Tuesday, a timely new milestone to hit just before the Coinbase IPO. The new rally is a welcome moment for BTC owners. Just after the coin hit its $61,000 all-time high, the coin dragged along at the $60,000 mark for the last few weeks.
The sluggish moment for the token had allowed a breakout for other coins, but Bitcoin has reminded investors of who is on top with this new high today.
New Record Spurs Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions
As the Bitcoin-Coinbase tandem continues to build up hype through this week, analysts are placing their bets on Bitcoin prices. Let’s take a look at some experts’ Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions:
- InvestingCube is looking forward to some thousand-plus dollar gains before the weekend. The site believes Bitcoin will continue its rally to the $65,000 mark by the end of the week.
- Bitcoin bull Billy Bambrough of Forbes says that in analyzing the coin’s past growth patterns, investors could be looking at a jaw-dropping $400,000 price on the currency by the end of 2021.
- Trading platform PrimeXBT is similarly bullish on Bitcoin, suggesting a price of up to $325,000 at year’s end.
- Bitcoin Price aggregated some expert crypto analysts opinions of Bitcoin’s future, and year-end suggestions value the coin anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000.
BTC is currently up 5.5% on the day, trading at $63,543.
