Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions: Where Does CHZ Go After New Fan Token Release?

Crypto startup Chiliz (CCC:CHZ) is making headlines for its innovative crossover between the crypto world and sports. Thanks to its unique business model and recent altcoin news, Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions are bubbling up around the web.
Last month, Chiliz saw significant press with its huge 200% gains. The hype has continued as the company announces more partnerships and cash backing from the likes of trading firm Jump Trading.
Chiliz sets itself apart from other cryptos by tethering CHZ to the world of sports. The Chiliz token, CHZ, is the proprietary currency used for purchases of Fan Tokens. Fan Tokens are used on Chiliz’s fan engagement platform Socios.com, where users can exchange the tokens for different things. For instance, users can spend them on votes for jersey designs and MVP titles, or early access to game tickets. The main goal of Chiliz is to bridge the gap between fans and sports teams.
The company has been building steam in the crypto market in the last few days with the coming release of its newest Fan Tokens. These tokens are being released in collaboration with the budding Professional Fighters League. Purchasers will be able to use the PFL tokens on Socios.com for a variety of VIP league features.
In anticipation of the token drop, CHZ prices are beginning to rise.
Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions Ahead of Next Fan Token Drop
As the company continues its growing Fan Token drops, investors can see the CHZ price moving quite a bit. And as the company partners with more and more popular leagues and teams, like Juventus and FC Barcelona, one can expect the coin to grow faster.
With all that said, let’s look at some Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions:
- FXStreet predicts the CHZ token to top out at 57 cents in 2021.
- DigitalCoinPrice is setting a year-end forecast of 76 cents.
- Gov Capital suggests a year-end price of 76 cents as well.
- WalletInvestor predicts a particularly bullish 84 cents by the end of 2021.
CHZ is up by over 20% today, trading at 49 cents.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.