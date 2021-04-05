Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Where Does Red-Hot XRP Go Next?

Today, Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) is seeing impressive performance relative to its cryptocurrency peers. Indeed, XRP is up more than 35% at the time of writing as Ripple (XRP) price predictions continue to drive bullish sentiment among crypto investors in this alt coin.
In general, crypto investors are seeing broadly bullish sentiment take hold today. That said, alt coins such as XRP are outperforming, for various reasons.
Ripple, and its cryptocurrency XRP, have been entangled in a messy legal battle with the SEC of late. However, in March, sources indicated that the judge overseeing the SEC case against Ripple made some pretty bullish comments for XRP holders. In the battle to determine whether XRP is a currency or a security, it appears the judge is viewing XRP’s value as one which is derived from its currency-like attributes as well as its utility, which separates XRP from other leading cryptocurrency options like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ether (CCC:ETH-USD).
For XRP holders, that’s extremely good news. Indeed, the rise in XRP’s price of late has eclipsed the cryptocurrency’s losses stemming from the initial lawsuit. Today, XRP is gaining as alt coin investors pile into the world’s seventh-largest cryptocurrency.
Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions Span a Wide Range
Let’s start with the most bearish estimates, and work our way up:
- One of the most bearish price predictions for XRP right now comes from Coinpedia. The group suggests XRP’s legal battles could provide headwinds for this cryptocurrency, with a 65-cent price target for 2021 put on XRP.
- Digitalcoin’s price prediction of 88 cents in 2021, $1 in 2022 and $2.06 in 2026 paints an intriguing growth picture for XRP over time.
- Among the more bullish predictions, Credible Crypto suggests an 800% run in XRP could happen if the digital coin breaks through resistance. Indeed, that’s an interesting prediction, given what XRP is doing today
- Will Meade, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has called for a 1,500% increase in XRP, with a $3 price target in the near term.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.