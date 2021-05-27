BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Predictions: How High Can the NFT Craze Take BAKE?

Among the growing and exciting world of altcoins, BakeryToken (CCC:BAKE-USD) is finding its way into the wallets of crypto investors. I have to admit, this is yet another token I’ve yet to hear about. However, like many investors, I’m interested to know what the expert BakeryToken (BAKE) price predictions are for this burgeoning cryptocurrency.
BAKE has quietly worked its way up to 90th place in the cryptocurrency market capitalization rankings. Indeed, the fact that this small-cap token (valued at just under $1 billion) is sitting so far down the list is incredible in its own right.
BakeryToken and BakerySwap, a platform utilizing BAKE, has become popular among NFT enthusiasts. Accordingly, this crypto option is among the more intriguing ones to assess. For those bullish on the NFT space, this is certainly a cryptocurrency to keep on one’s radar.
For those interested to see where BAKE could ultimately go, let’s look at what the experts think.
BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Predictions
For context, BAKE is currently trading at $4.89 per token, at the time of writing.
- Gov.Capital forecasts BAKE could be worth $9.12 in one year, and $33.50 in five years.
- Wallet Investor has a similar forecast for BAKE. Indeed, this site suggests BAKE could be worth $8.84 in one year, and $33.77 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice rounds out the expert opinions on BAKE with 2021, 2023, and 2025 price targets of $7.21, $10.79, and $14.38, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.