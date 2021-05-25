Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions: How Far Can Chainlink 2.0 Lift the LINK Crypto?

Today, investors in Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) are seeing decent gains, at least relative to the broader crypto market. Accordingly, a range of investors may be interested in Chainlink (LINK) price predictions right now.
This midsize cryptocurrency carries a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. Currently, LINK is ranked No. 14 on the list of cryptocurrencies on this basis, and has picked up a ton of investor interest of late.
Why?
Well, Chainlink recently announced the release of a new white paper. In this white paper, the company outlined a shift toward smart contracts. Accordingly, these changes pave the way for a larger number of use cases. Users could utilize smart contracts to take advantage of the rise in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and allow for arbitrary executables on its network.
Additionally, founder Sergey Nazarov is appearing tonight at the Consensus conference, between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss these changes. He will be presenting how “oracle networks will soon expand beyond data delivery and into the world of computation.” Sounds intriguing, indeed.
Now, let’s get to what the experts think about Chainlink.
Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions
For context, LINK currently trades at $25.59 per token, at the time of writing.
- Coinpedia suggests LINK could hit a high of $100 this year.
- LongForecast predicts a 1-year price target of $41.80 for LINK. Additionally, the site lists a 3-year price target of $53.70 for this cryptocurrency.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists 2021, 2023 and 2025 price targets of $38.12, $54.92 and $75.46, respectively.
- WalletInvestor suggests LINK could hit $57.02 this year, and $199.46 in five years.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.