EOS Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot EOS Crypto Go After 50% Rally?

Decentralized apps, or DApps, are coming into fashion in blockchain tech now. As interest in DApps begins to inch past non-fungible tokens, players like EOS (CCC:EOS-USD) are getting their dues. EOS is an altcoin seeing substantial gains today, and EOS price predictions are heating up.
EOS is a DApp development platform founded by crypto entrepreneurs Daniel Larimer and Brendan Blumer. The platform’s goal, according to their white paper, is to provide users with the most straightforward DApp development tools.
To achieve this goal, EOS provides a number of resources. Development tools provided by EOS strive to be the simplest and most efficient. They also provide educational resources so users can learn how to use the tools. Beyond development resources, the platform promises air-tight security measures and greater scalability than competitors.
EOS Price Predictions Follow Recent Gain
EOS has been an up-and-down crypto since its inception. This most recent upward movement is the biggest in two years for EOS. Trading volume for EOS is up over 123%, and prices are increasing 51% in the last day. The movement presents a case for the coin chasing its 2018 all-time high of $22.89. Combining the movement with the increasing interest in DApps, analysts have their hands full with new EOS price predictions. Let’s take a look:
- PrimeXBT thinks that this is EOS’ time to chase its 2018 ATH. The outlet says that with its new significant price increases, now is the time for the coin to make its move. They predict a breakout to the tune of $30.
- WalletInvestor is bearish on EOS, apparently seeing the movement as unsustainable. They think EOS will fall to $7.14 in 12 months.
- The bullish Economy Forecast Agency refutes WalletInvestor’s prediction. They predict the all-time high to come in December 2021, with EOS shooting upward to a high of $26.38.
- Rounding out predictions is Coinpedia, who offers a very wide range of possibilities. They predict that a bearish run could present a great detriment to EOS’ value, potentially tanking prices to $2. However, with continued momentum, they say a case can be made for EOS coming close to its ATH, trading for $20 in 2021.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.