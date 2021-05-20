Internet Computer (ICP) Price Predictions: Where Will the Crypto Crash Rebound Take ICP?

The crypto crash was impressive — more so from an outsider perspective. Watching crypto prices tank is like watching a train crash: you just can’t help but keep watching. However, the rebound is far more impressive. And the morning is bringing us plenty of green for crypto. Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) is one of the plays on the rebound, and Internet Computer (ICP) price predictions are heating up.
Internet Computer is one of the most recently launched tokens on CoinMarketCap, and it’s already with the front of the pack.
The coin has a $23 billion market capitalization already, thanks to an impressive financial backing and an innovative model. Internet Computer’s blockchain runs at web speed, making it one of the quickest and most efficient ecosystems for users today.
Since its May 10 launch, the coin has seen a rocky road. Immediately after launch, ICP reached its all-time high of $737, and it has been chasing the high ever since to no avail. In fact, the coin was steadily dropping to about $100 through the week, where it has been treading water.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Predictions: Where Will ICP’s Surge Take It Next?
Today’s recovery effort has seen swaths of crypto plays pushing upward, but ICP is among the biggest gainers. The coin pushed up past the $200 mark briefly today, doubling up its lows from earlier in the week. It’s currently up by 70%, exchanging at $190, a promising sign for the coin that has been faltering.
The climb is stoking investors interest in Internet Computer (ICP) price predictions. Let’s take a look at what analysts are saying about the coin:
- DigitalCoinPrice is pointing to another $100 upward push for ICP before the year is through. Its prediction values ICP at $296.
- InvestingCube says that ICP is primed for further upward gains. Testing the coin after its recent performance, the outlet is predicting a surge well past the $200 mark to come soon if it stays on trend.
- TradingEducation has aggregated a number of long-term ICP predictions, and they’re all quite bullish. The consensus seems to be that ICP will be well past $1,000 in the next few years.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.