PCT Stock Alert: 14 Takeaways From the Short Report That Has PureCycle Plunging Today

PureCycle (NASDAQ:PCT) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following a brutal short report taking the plastics recycling to task.
Let’s take a dive into that repot below and why it’s hammering PCT stock so hard today.
- To start off with, the short report comes from Hindenburg Research.
- In the report, it claims that PureCycle is another case of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) gone wrong.
- It points to the company’s lack of revenue, yet multi-million-dollar bonuses for executives.
- In addition to this, Hindenburg Research reached out to previous employees of other companies taken public by the same team.
- These employees said that financial projections are “wild ass guessing”, and that companies were brought public to early and deceived investors.
- Backing up this idea is the fact that PureCycle’s chairman and CEO has taken six companies public prior to this one.
- None were successful with two going bankrupt, three delistings, and one being acquired after 95% drop.
- The short report also highlights that the company only has two ratings, both of which are buy.
- The problem is that these ratings come from Roth Capital and Craig Hallum Capital.
- Both of these investment banks helped bring the company public and received 2 million founder shares for less than a penny each.
- Since PureCycle went public via a SPAC and not an IPO, there’s no quiet time that requires these investment banks to not rate PCT stock.
- It’s also worth noting that PureCycle hasn’t published any peer-reviewed studies detailing its advancements in the plastics recycling field.
- That’s important as other companies in the field do typically do this.
- Adding to that are claims that the company’s flammable pressurized process was called a “bomb” by Hindenburg Research’s expert on the matter.
PCT stock was down 30.8% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.