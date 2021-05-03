VYGVF Stock: 9 Things to Know About Voyager Digital Crypto Trading App as Shares Surge

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) stock is rising higher on Monday after providing an update to investors.
Here’s everything potential shareholders in Voyager Digital need to know as shares soar today.
- Voyager Digital provided an update to investors about its performance in April 2021.
- During the month, the crypto trading platform saw 130,000 new funded accounts added.
- The company focuses on offering a wide variety of coins to give users more options.
- It notes this strategy is working with altcoins seeing increased trading during April.
- The “increased alternative coin volume has driven an increase of over 45% in average basis points earned per trade” for the month.
- Voyager Digital also notes that it plans to add even more crypto options to its site to expand on this strategy.
- This will have it introducing new altcoins to the platform over the next 60 days.
- The company also says that it plans to scale up its infrastructure to meet its needs as more members join the crypto trading platform.
- This has it planning to support up to 10 million users in 2021.
Steve Ehrlich, co-founder and CEO of Voyager Digital, had this to say in the April update pushing VYGVF stock up today.
“We have made significant increases in technology and support staff as we strive to provide retail investors with the most trusted, secure and user-friendly platform for investing and trading the largest selection of digital assets.”
As far as trading volume goes, VYGVF is mostly keeping with its average volumes. The stock has moved around 778,000 shares as of this writing. This puts it on track to meet its daily average trading volume of 1.6 million shares.
VYGVF stock was up 3.6% as of noon Monday and is up 502.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.