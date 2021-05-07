Where to Buy Chia: 4 Ways to Get Your Hands on the Red-Hot XCH Crypto

Investors love the brand-new Chia (CCC:XCH-USD). The coin has been seeing success in the days since its launch on Monday. But, thanks to the innovative model, ease of mining and recent news bolstering XCH, investors really want in today. This raises the question of where to buy Chia.
Luckily for investors, there are multiple options.
Created in response to concerns over cryptocurrency’s energy consumption, the coin’s selling point is that it consumes very little energy in its mining process. It is in fact so low that one can do it on their desktop, according to Chia founders. This is a welcome change from the huge graphics card racks required to mine other cryptos.
Chia’s launch happened on Monday, and the coin got off to a rocky start. Prices reached as high as $1,934 during the first day of trading, before ultimately slipping 50%. Prices dropped steadily through the week, reaching a low of $561. But, with the announcement of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offering mining on its AWS cloud, prices have begun rocketing upward.
Price predictions in the wake of the rapid upswing have investors clamoring to get their hands on their own XCH coins. If you’re not up for mining your own, you’re still lucky enough to have some options.
Where to Buy Chia (XCH) Now
OKEx is the most popular way investors are grabbing their Chia, with over $80 million in the currency changing hands on the platform.
Another platform that lists Chia is Gate.io, which has seen a trading volume of $15 million since launch. MXC.COM has traded $22 million in XCH, while smaller exchange DigiFinex has seen just under $2 million in Chia changing hands.
To buy Chia on any of these exchanges, one must first buy stablecoin Tether (CCC:USDT-USD). The Tether coin, which is pegged at the value of a U.S. dollar, can then be traded for XCH.
