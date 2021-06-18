Fantom (FTM) Price Predictions: How High Can a Gemini Listing Take the FTM Crypto?

Today, investors in various decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens are seeing a bunch of news flow through. On any normal day, this news would most certainly be cause for celebration for investors in DeFi tokens such as Fantom (CCC:FTM-USD). And those considering the Fantom (FTM) price predictions out there may consider loading up.
However, currently FTM is trading down 5% on a very red day in the crypto world. Indeed, broadly bearish sentiment has been dragging down cryptocurrencies for some time.
The news that has resulted in Fantom seeing lower losses than many of its peers is intriguing. On Wednesday, Gemini announced it is adding Fantom, along with three other cryptos, to its crypto trading platform. Additionally, the company announced its focus on adding “more DeFi, infrastructure, and data management tokens,” a move echoed by Grayscale today.
Indeed, this news should be a big win for investors. And perhaps that will be the case over the long term. However, for now, investors are left wondering when the bleeding will stop in crypto markets.
Accordingly, let’s get to what the experts think the trajectory of FTM will be.
Fantom (FTM) Price Predictions
For reference, FTM is currently trading at 29 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2028 price targets for FTM at 45 cents, 59 cents, 90 cents and $1.31, respectively.
- WalletInvestor suggests a one-year and five-year price target for Fantom of 94 cents and $3.52, respectively.
- Gov.Capital falls in line with these estimates. Accordingly, this site lists a one-year price target of 70 cents and a five-year forecast of $3.78 for FTM.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.