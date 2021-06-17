NNDM Stock: Are Redditors Betting on Nano Dimension for the Next Squeeze?

Some rather impressive volatility has taken hold of shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) of late. Indeed, investors in NNDM stock have seen large fluctuations in this 3D printing play. Today’s move which sees NNDM stock trading 6% higher is indicative of this.
It appears the market has a new perspective on the Federal Reserve commentary from yesterday. Indeed, growth stocks have rebounded nicely, with tech stocks broadly higher today. Whether this move indicates the market believes inflation will be transitory remains to be seen. However, investors seem to be following the volatility in the bond market with the moves we’ve seen in recent days.
Besides the macroeconomic drivers taking tech stocks higher today, Nano Dimension has its own set of catalysts right now. Among the key drivers providing heavy buying support for NNDM stock has been a retail investor surge in interest. Social media mentions for NNDM stock have soared in recent days.
Let’s dive into what this means for Nano Dimension over the near term.
Can Retail Investors Squeeze Shorts on NNDM Stock?
Short squeeze mania has once again picked up steam in the markets. And NNDM stock appears to be one of the latest targets for aggressive retail investors.
Indeed, many investors on social media have pointed to Nano Dimension’s fundamentals as a reason to hold this stock. This makes sense, given the company’s valuation relative to its cash balance and decent balance sheet.
Others have focused on Nano Dimensions status as a “3-D printing company [that] can change the world and save lives.”
In any case, it’s clear that Nano Dimension is a heavily shorted stock with a relatively reasonable market capitalization and a low per-share price. These factors seem to be more than enough for the retail investing crowd to jump on a squeeze attempt in this day and age.
Where this stock ultimately goes remains to be seen. However, it’s clear there’s likely much more volatility on the horizon for investors from here.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.