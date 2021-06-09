Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Price Predictions: How Far Can This Puppy Run?

Yet another dog-inspired cryptocurrency has been unleashed on the world. This recent addition to the crypto world is Sanshu Inu (CCC:SANSHU-USD), and investor interest in the SANSHU crypto is perking up. But before adding it to your pack, where do Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) price predictions stand?
Indeed, the rise of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies is leading to immense speculative fervor in some circles. Puppy pals Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), Jindo Inu (CCC:JIND-USD) and Alaska Inu (CCC:LAS-USD) have taken investors on a wild ride.
Currently, Sanshu Inu is a very small token in relation to many other cryptos out there today. Its market capitalization of $100 million at the time of writing pales in comparison with most of its larger peers. However, investors intrigued by the growth potential of such crypto options have continued to pile into these names of late. Today, SANSHU is up nearly 5%.
For those interested in what the experts think about this crypto option, let’s take a look. Here are a few of the expert price predictions on SANSHU right now.
Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Price Predictions
For context, SANSHU currently trades for less than $0.00000001.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 price targets of $0. Indeed, there’s a lot of zeros with this token right now (approximately nine decimal places to be exact). The site does list aggregate price appreciation potential of approximately 300% by 2028.
- MarketRealist has noted that SANSHU currently trades at approximately one-millionth of a U.S. dollar. Accordingly, to see a 1-cent price, this cryptocurrency would need to pass a $1 trillion valuation. The site seems to believe any forecast near 1 cent is probably impossible to be achieved right now.
Unfortunately for SANSHU investors, there really aren’t too many price predictions out there. Accordingly, as new price predictions come available, we’ll be sure to provide them.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.