MDIA Stock: 6 Things to Know About Red-Hot MediaCo

Today, investors in MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) and MDIA stock certainly have reason to jump up and down. This radio station play has seen its share price jump more than 300% at the time of writing. Indeed, any move of this size is worth diving into.
MediaCo is one of those little-known, small-cap plays that has seen a lot of attention of late. In fact, after today’s massive rally, the company’s market capitalization is only just breaking through the $130 million level. Accordingly, investors may wonder what’s going on with this stock right now.
Indeed, MediaCo is a company that’s soaring on relatively little news. However, looking at the company’s short volume ratio of around 23%, it appears some degree of short squeeze mania has hit retail investors with this play.
Let’s dive into a few things investors may be interested to know about MediaCo.
MDIA Stock Surging on Retail Investor Interest
- MediaCo owns and operates radio stations across the U.S.
- The company’s radio stations include the WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM stations in the New York City metropolitan area.
- Additionally, MediaCo has an outdoor advertising segment focused on digital billboards, bulletins and posters across the Southeastern states.
- MediaCo also provides other digital advertising and event sponsorship services.
- The company was founded in 2019, and has grown its holdings substantially.
- To date, the company’s owned-and-operated billboard advertising displays currently number more than 3,500 across the country.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.