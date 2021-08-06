Why the Stock Market is Going to Continue Climbing Higher

As you may know, I do not like August since it is a seasonally weak month for the stock market. What tends to happen is that lots of folks, especially traders in Europe and many on Wall Street, go on extended vacations, so “air pockets” can materialize.
I also anticipate both sales and earnings momentum will be decelerating in the upcoming months.
As an example, my average Breakthrough Stock’s sales and earnings are forecasted to slow to an annual pace of 83.2% and 377%, respectively. Essentially, this means that my Breakthrough Stocks are decelerating from 200 mph to about 178 mph! So, while they might be slowing down a tiny bit, they’re still fundamentally superior in my book.
Now, you may have recently caught wind of the “Chicken Littles” that the media likes to glorify. They’ve been busy issuing warnings that the U.S. economic growth has “peaked,” and the Covid-19 Delta variant will resume shutting economies around the world.
Although fear is good for media ratings, I would like to thoroughly explain why we are only in the fourth inning of a robust economic recovery and why the stock market is going to continue to meander higher.
Let’s start with second-quarter GDP, which has apparently barely accelerated over first-quarter GDP growth. Specifically, the preliminary estimate for second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department’s U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis came in at an annual rate of only 6.5%, which was substantially below economists’ consensus estimate of 8.4%.
The good news is that personal consumption recently rose at an 11.8% annual pace, which was significantly higher than economists’ consensus expectation. There are going to be multiple revisions to the second-quarter GDP estimate, but there is no doubt that the weaker-than-expected preliminary GDP report will provide the Federal Reserve more time to sustain its accommodative policy of low interest rates and aggressive quantitative easing.
In the meantime, due to supply chain glitches, there is a strong order backlog, so I expect that third-quarter GDP will likely sustain at least 6% annual GDP growth.
Second, Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) — which, in part, asserts that it’s only limit to money creation is inflation — remains alive and well in Europe after the European Central Bank (ECB) boosted its quantitative easing and declared that it would not change interest rates until inflation reached a 2% annual rate.
This ECB action weakened the euro and caused foreign capital to pour into the U.S. seeking positive yields, versus the negative yields that are all too common in Europe.
The truth of the matter is that the U.S. is also embracing MMT and we are also on the path to negative interest rates, but first we have to break a few key thresholds, like the 10-year Treasury bond falling and staying below the 1.2% level in the upcoming months. Currently, the 10-year Treasury bond is just below that at 1.19%.
Now, in my Breakthrough Stocks Monthly Issue, which comes out tomorrow (and is available to all Platinum Growth Club subscribers), I lay out three other key factors why I want you to invest with confidence and not worry about seasonal shenanigans or naysayers in the media.
The bottom line is that whatever deceleration the financial media is talking about for the S&P 500 is not really relevant for my fundamentally superior stocks.
For example, in the past three months, my average Breakthrough Stock has had its consensus earnings estimate revised 23.8% higher, which bodes well for more earnings surprises in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, 15 of my Breakthrough Stocks surged 7% to 20% in the past month and there are still more quarterly earnings announcements to be released in early August.
Due to the current “Goldilocks” environment from low Treasury bond yields and strong earnings, the remainder of the year remains very positive. So, any pullbacks in the upcoming weeks will likely be great buying opportunities.
