Biotech Penny Stocks: 7 Things Theralink Investors Should Know as Shares of OBMP Rocket 190%

Today, Theralink Technologies (OTCMKTS:OBMP) is a stock that’s making headlines. Indeed, the rise of more than 190% in OBMP stock at the time of writing is an impressive move. As one of the biotech penny stocks investors have had on their radar recently, Theralink has had quite the volatile year.
During the earlier meme-stock mania that took so many stocks to astronomical levels, OBMP stock was an under-the-radar participant in this madness. The stock surged from under 20 cents to start the year to the $10 level, in February. That’s good for a 50-bagger in approximately one month’s time.
Accordingly, given the recent bullish momentum we’ve seen in the market, OBMP stock is one that’s on investors’ radars. This stock has surged from a close of 41 cents yesterday to $1.20 at the time of writing. Given that this is an OTC-traded stock, there’s little liquidity on this name. Accordingly, some investors have noted that they’ve been unable to get orders filled, as volatility has begun spiking again.
That said, for those intrigued in Theralink, let’s dive into a few things to know about this biotech play.
Biotech Penny Stocks Surge, Theralink Investors Bullish
- Today’s near-tripling of OMBP stock comes on a relatively mixed day in the markets thus far.
- It appears investors are buying into low-float, high-upside stocks such as Theralink.
- This commercial-stage precision medicine and molecular data-generating company is one of the stocks investors seem to be focusing on.
- Theralink focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer immunotherapy products.
- Given the incredible returns we’ve seen in the biotech space, speculators appear to like the positioning of this company, given its oncology exposure.
- Currently, Theralink carries a market capitalization of more than $6 billion.
- While this move has been incredible today, only a little more than 100,000 shares have traded hands.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.