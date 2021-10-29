DDOG Stock: 12 Things to Know About SaaS Play Datadog as Shares Pop

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock is on the move today and traders are going to want to keep track of the Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the company days.
We’ve got a quick breakdown below on what potential investors need to know about DDOG stock.
- First off, let’s talk about the recent news that has DDOG stock on the rise today.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg released a new price target for the stock after-hours Thursday.
- This saw the analyst increasing his price target for the shares to $153 each from $130.
- However, Hedberg maintained his sector perform rating for DDOG stock.
- The reason for the price increase was a positive impression from the company’s Dash event this week.
- Traders of DDOG stock are also gearing up for news next week as well.
- Datadog plans to release its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021 after markets close on Thursday.
- The company will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to go over its earnings.
- Datadog is based out of New York City but has operating hubs all around the world.
- Its business has it offering various services to businesses that include cloud integration.
- This allows them to track metrics, clouds, servers, apps, and their team all in one place.
- The company’s market capitalization is $52.114 billion.
DDOG stock was up 4.5% as of Friday afternoon and is sitting 84.4% higher since the start of the year.
