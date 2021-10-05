How to Hit Financial Escape Velocity

What turns an 89% gain into a 1,506% monster … a strategy to help you reach financial freedom … where Eric and Louis are looking in today’s market for “escape velocity” trades
In early 2020, our macro specialist, Eric Fry, saw an opportunity in copper.
To play it, he recommended Freeport McMoRan (FCX), one of the world’s largest copper miners.
Fast-forward to a few months ago when Eric closed out the trade. FCX had climbed 491%.
But that’s not the return Eric’s subscribers saw in their accounts…
Using a special type of trading strategy that Eric had recommended, his readers were able to capture returns as high as 1,506%.
This same special strategy resulted in a similar outcome from our quantitative expert, Louis Navellier.
A few years ago, one of his recommended stocks rose 89%. But a back-test of this strategy showed that investors could have made up to 1,329% on the exact same stock and over the exact same time.
Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Eric and Louis are holding a special Escape Velocity Event to discuss this strategy, and detail specific trades you can be a part of as they look for another batch of quadruple-digit winners.
***“Escape Velocity” is a reference to financial independence, not opulence
We’re not talking about buying Ferraris, mansions, or private jets. We’re talking about simple financial freedom – not being stuck in the grind forever.
Here’s how Eric describes it:
Being free – achieving escape velocity – means you can open your bills every month without cringing, put aside money for your kids’ college funds, and not have to rely fully on that 9-to-5 lifestyle until you’re 80.
It’s obtained when you’re not weighed down by the gravity of taxes, inflation, and all the other forces that quietly steal your wealth away before you can enjoy it.
In essence, it’s a form of freedom, of utter weightlessness, and the formula of which Louis and I have only just achieved.
Using the examples at the top of this Digest, you can see how switching out winners of 491% and 89%, respectively, for monster-winners of 1,506% and 1,329% can go a long way to securing financial independence.
***Where Eric and Louis are looking for their Escape Velocity trades today
Let’s start with Eric:
Choosing my “escape velocity” trades wasn’t a difficult task.
Each of them zeroes in on a “megatrend” – a major movement in tech, economics, energy, etc. that will, in turn, cause a major shift of capital into that space.
Eric’s first pick is in the 5G space – a megatrend he’s favored for years.
This particular company is a 5G powerhouse. It provides a broad range of 5G hardware, solutions, and services.
Back to Eric on its financial strength:
The company’s revenue and earnings prospects are excellent.
Thanks both to a growing 5G market and clobbering its competition, the company could easily ramp earnings per share (EPS) by 400% in 2022 – and by even more in the future.
Eric’s second Escape Velocity pick focuses on the green energy/electric vehicle (EV) megatrend.
Regular Digest readers know that Eric has been a huge advocate of the battery metals trade. It’s easy to see why when you understand the numbers attached to this megatrend.
Here’s Eric with those details:
The average EV uses almost half as much copper as the average American house, and EVs aren’t the only “green” products that are “metal hogs.”
- Wind energy uses five to 10 times more copper per unit of electrical energy than does the conventional burning of coal.
- Photovoltaic solar power uses six times more copper per unit of electrical energy.
- A Tesla Model 3 requires 240 pounds of copper, which is nearly four times what a midsized internal combustion vehicle requires.
Therefore, as the renewable energy boom gains momentum, it will produce an echo-boom in demand for key battery metals, which is what my second pick specializes in.
Eric’s final Escape Velocity pick comes from the beaten-down travel sector. This might raise an eyebrow, but it’s inevitable that travel will come back.
Keep in mind, infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci, just said the United States is “turning the corner” on the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic.
Plus, last week drug maker Merck said its experimental pill for Covid patients reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half. This alone is huge news and likely means a massive “shortening” between now and when our world returns to greater normalcy. And when it does, travel will come back in force.
Eric hasn’t shared as much about the specific pick to play this megatrend. Here’s what we have:
This company’s stock did indeed suffer in 2020, weathering a vicious cycle of recovery and destitution (like many travel-related stocks).
But that vicious cycle is becoming a virtuous cycle of rising travel activity… and rising revenues for the company. From Q2 to Q3 2020, the company’s revenues more than tripled.
And this favorable trend will continue to strengthen in 2022 and beyond.
Eric promises more details on each trade this evening.
***Meanwhile, Louis Navellier is coupling the Escape Velocity strategy with what he knows best – fundamental strength
Regular Digest readers know that Louis is a numbers guy. He focuses on fundamental strength – think climbing earnings, soaring revenues, and expanding margins.
Louis has created highly sophisticated computer models that scour the market for stocks characterized by strict financial criteria.
Here he is on what he found when he adjusted his models to reflect the Escape Velocity system:
(My algorithms) kept flagging tech plays.
This actually makes a great deal of sense.
The truth of the matter is we’re smack-dab in an inflationary environment right now. When this happens, the stock market becomes a great hedge against inflation because companies can pass along the price increases that occur as a result of inflation.
Fundamentally superior tech stocks, in particular, tend to become go-to plays for investors because they don’t have to worry as much about the higher prices negatively impacting their earnings.
And strong earnings typically equate to higher stock prices over the longer term. As you know, higher prices mean bigger returns – especially for my “escape velocity” trades.
Louis has dug up six different Escape Velocity picks.
There’s a biotech surgery company that recently posted 65.2% year-over-year earnings growth.
Then there’s a logistics company that just reported 69% year-over-year earnings growth.
The third is a platform operator with 120% year-over-year earnings growth. It also crushed analysts’ earnings estimates by 90%.
Back to Louis:
My other three tech plays also boast superior growth, and I look for them to really start firing on all cylinders once the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in mid-October.
That’s really only a few weeks away, so the time to get positioned for big profits is right now.
***Join Eric and Louis tonight at 7 p.m. ET for all the details
Where are you in terms of financial independence?
Are taxes, inflation, and pathetic yields keeping you from building the financial future you want?
Join Eric and Louis tonight to find out something you can do right now to give yourself the chance of realizing much bigger investing returns.
This could be especially important if the market continues correcting – you’re going to want to be in only the strongest stocks, benefiting from trades that have the structural ability to outperform.
Join us tonight to get all those details. To reserve your seat, just click here.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg