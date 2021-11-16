Expand Your Tech Horizons with Low-Cost Remark Holdings

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) has been getting some attention lately and it’s not difficult to understand why. A low-priced asset like MARK stock has the ability to move quickly. And indeed, its price action has been pretty wild of late.
Of course, it’s entirely possible that Remark Holdings was recently the target of a short squeeze by retail traders on Reddit. Naturally, that’s going to put the spotlight on both the company and the stock.
On the other hand, though, informed investors might also want to focus on Remark’s value as a business. After all, the company is a diversified global technology firm with some interesting projects.
With that in mind, let’s see what this affordable pick can offer to prospective investors.
MARK Stock at a Glance
Going back to November 2019, MARK stock had been under $1 for some time. No doubt, that was a problem. After all, staying below $1 for too long can get a stock delisted from the Nasdaq. At the time, Remark Holdings acknowledged that it had “failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over […] 30 consecutive business days.” However, MARK reclaimed and maintained $1 soon after, re-securing its place on the exchange.
Fast-forward to the middle of October 2021, though, and unfortunately the Remark Holdings share price had dipped below $1 again. However, the buyers quickly stepped in — and with perfect timing. Amazingly, MARK stock rallied to as high as $6.70 in just a few days in late October.
Was the Reddit crowd behind this stellar run-up? It’s hard to prove or disprove that hypothesis. Either way, though, the share price has since been lifted high above the crucial $1 mark.
As of early Nov. 15, MARK stock was trading near $1.50. For this pick, it will be especially important to keep an eye on that price level and adjust your trading strategy accordingly.
One Company, Three Businesses
What makes Remark Holdings remarkable, so to speak, is the company’s diversified holdings. Basically, investors in MARK stock get exposure to three business segments in just one company. Here’s a rundown of those businesses in a nutshell:
- KanKan AI: An artificial intelligence (AI) platform with applications in the retail, workplace and food safety, agriculture and farming and “smart city” spaces
- AI Thermal and Bio-safety: A recently launched segment that facilitates tech-enhanced services such as mask detection and “contactless attendance check”
- Digital Media Portfolio: Includes “founding stakes” in health and wellness platform Sharecare, Remark Entertainment and Bikini.com
Apparently, this is a winning combination of businesses; Remark Holdings really knocked it out of the park in the second quarter of 2021. During Q2, the company increased revenues by a whopping 75% on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.
Putting AI to Work
You just never know where you might see Remark Holdings’ AI solutions turn up next.
For instance, in September, the company won a $5 million contract to deliver its AI-driven workplace-safety solutions to 100 industrial real-estate construction sites.
These sites are located primarily in China in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. What’s more, 30 of the sites are expected to be installed by the end of 2021, with the rest to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.
Additionally, Remark Holdings platform KanKan AI recently got an upgrade as it will be applied to “school campus management intended to meet educational reform and technology requirements in China.”
Finally, the company also announced the expansion of its distributor network. Specifically, it added “five resellers in existing and new territories throughout China.”
All of these developments only bolster the case for MARK stock.
The Takeaway on MARK Stock
Because of its low price point, MARK stock will remain susceptible to volatility. Therefore, it’s probably not appropriate to take a large position in this stock.
With a moderate position size, though, Remark Holdings could give your portfolio a diversified tech infusion with an AI angle. It’s like getting multiple businesses in a single company — and if they’re contributing to Remark Holdings’ revenue growth, that’s a nice bonus.
