Against Any Odds…Here’s How to Succeed in 2022

I hope you enjoyed Luke Lango’s guest article last week. As you may recall, he shared his thoughts on the Federal Reserve and how growth stocks perform during an interest rate-hike cycle. Today, I want to share with you an article by my InvestorPlace colleague and legendary investor Eric Fry, who I also sat down with during last Wednesday’s Early Warning Summit 2022. In this article, Eric discusses the Second Electric Revolution and how investors can profit off of it. Read on below for full details.
A major theme over the last 12 months seems to be “against all odds” — and for very good reason.
Looking back to this time last year, we were struggling. Fraught with uncertainty, the market remained on the fritz.
But against all odds, we’ve come back stronger than before.
As I write this, the market (as shown by the S&P 500 Index) has roared back from 3,670 in early December 2020 to circling 4,700 now. That’s an impressive 27% increase.
In fact, the S&P 500 reached an all-time high this week, and the Nasdaq Composite experienced similar before Thanksgiving. Following the news of the Omicron variant, of course, the Nasdaq saw a slight pullback, but it is currently recovering much of the ground it lost.
All this gave members of my elite research service, The Speculator, a chance at some spectacular gains this year, despite the adversity:
- 102.45% on IGT calls…
- 344.66% and 376.68% on the final third and fourth parts of FCX calls…
- 71.82% on the final third of KRRGF…
- And more.
Amid all the good news, one can only wonder — after two years of, to be blunt, relentless insanity — what to expect for 2022. Can we expect anything? How can we equip ourselves to thrive over the upcoming months?
Well, here’s my answer…
Get Ahead of the Curve with Four Free Stock Picks
It’s been a long time coming.
I and InvestorPlace’s other top analysts — Senior Growth Investment Analyst Luke Lango and Senior Quant-Based Analyst Louis Navellier — got together earlier year to discuss the exact questions I just posed.
And over the last few months, the three of us put together our stock market playbook for next year. It addresses some of the most common questions and concerns our readers have today.
All of this research culminated into the event of the year: the Early Warning Summit 2022.
For the first time ever, Louis, Luke, and I took the stage together to talk about…
- What will blindside investors in 2022…
- How inflation will affect opportunities…
- Which growth stocks are undervalued…
- Which megatrends will reign supreme…
- And much, much more.
On top of all that, we also revealed not one, not two, but four free stock picks for 2022 — just for those who attended the summit.
If you weren’t there, though, don’t worry: You can catch the replay now.
The free stock pick I highlighted is aligned in part with my continued championing of the “battery metal” megatrend, which goes hand-in-hand with renewable energy and energy storage.
I’ve spoken at length about what I call the Second Electric Revolution, so it should be familiar to you. But just to review, I’m talking about the massive worldwide transition from combustion-based modes of power generation to renewable modes that feed an array of electric- and battery-based technologies.
Early in this trend’s development, we capitalized by targeting various solar energy stocks. As a group, these stocks performed brilliantly, and as they soared, we booked profits and established new positions to profit from a different facet of the Second Electric Revolution: energy storage.
But rather than investing directly in energy storage companies, I recommended investing in the mining companies that are providing the metals essential to batteries and other energy storage technologies.
And in 2022, we’re turning to a direct provider of an essential metal for the Second Electric Revolution.
And in 2022, we're turning to a direct provider of an essential metal for the Second Electric Revolution.
Sincerely,
Eric Fry
